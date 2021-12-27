Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

NYSE IQV opened at $278.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $279.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

