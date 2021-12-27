Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 515.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $274.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.