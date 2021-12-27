Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.04. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

