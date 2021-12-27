Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 170.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 503.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $56,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,595,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

