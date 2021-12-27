Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $48.13 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,730 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

