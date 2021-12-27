SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $8,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

