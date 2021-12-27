Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,980 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of FMC worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 560.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

