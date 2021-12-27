Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 256,980 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,980 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FMC worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in FMC by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $109.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

