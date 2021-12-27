Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.