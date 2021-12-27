Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of Globus Medical worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.