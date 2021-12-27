Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $28.85 Million Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Sterling Construction worth $28,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

