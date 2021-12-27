Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

