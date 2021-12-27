Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of Globus Medical worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

