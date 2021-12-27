Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 8,951 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.32% of Health Catalyst worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,788,000 after acquiring an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,470,931.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $161,190.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $39.48 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

