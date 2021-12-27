Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 233,451 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $22,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $708.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

