SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,117. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

