Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist

Truist restated their buy rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of SGMS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scientific Games by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

