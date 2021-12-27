Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

