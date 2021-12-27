Scanetchain (SWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $8,691.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Scanetchain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

