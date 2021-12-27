Saul Centers (BFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS):
12/22/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
12/20/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/15/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
12/14/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/8/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/7/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
11/30/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.
11/29/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/23/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. "
11/17/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/15/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
