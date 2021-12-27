Saul Centers (BFS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS):

12/22/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

12/20/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

12/15/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

12/14/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

12/8/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

12/7/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/30/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/29/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/23/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/17/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/15/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,876 shares of company stock valued at $456,322 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

