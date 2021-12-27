Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

