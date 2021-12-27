Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 215,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.