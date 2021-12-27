Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

