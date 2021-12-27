Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Decreased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 1.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $24,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.96. 5,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,954. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

