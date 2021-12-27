Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises about 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $134.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $110.62 and a 12-month high of $136.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03.

