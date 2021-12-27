Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $478.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

