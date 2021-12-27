Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $262.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.