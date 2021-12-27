Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 1,096 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 142,119 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $188.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $197.76.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.