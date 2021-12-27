Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $36,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 611,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 112,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.