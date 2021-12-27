Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $474.45 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

