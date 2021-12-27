Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 104.31 and last traded at 102.04. Approximately 147,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,914,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at 96.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.