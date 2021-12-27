Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,175 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.