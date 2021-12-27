Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock worth $22,393,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $173.49 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

