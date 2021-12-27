Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.73 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Steel Dynamics worth $30,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

