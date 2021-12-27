Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.98 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,772 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Medical Properties Trust worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.