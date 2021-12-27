Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.73 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Shares of TMUS opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

