Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $22,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $289.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.53. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.76 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

