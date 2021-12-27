Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPTX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $21.30. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.