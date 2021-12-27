Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPTX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $21.30. 5,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,882. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $207,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

