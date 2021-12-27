Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.38 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

