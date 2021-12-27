Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.