Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,758.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.