Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.88

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,996,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

