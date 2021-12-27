Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $154.69 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

