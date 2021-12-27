Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Booking by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,345.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,299.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

