Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,144 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 18.66% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

PTIN stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

