Raymond James & Associates Has $42.47 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Aptiv worth $42,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

