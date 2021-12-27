Raymond James & Associates Has $41.48 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.67% of Stericycle worth $41,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

