Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 704 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $100,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.82. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,943. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

