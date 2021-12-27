Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,538.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $574,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 132,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

