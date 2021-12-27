Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,174,000 after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $1,752,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 122,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,335. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

