Rathbone Brothers plc Has $29.38 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.25% of Trex worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 519.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.64. 1,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,137. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $140.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.